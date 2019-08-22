A Boy & His Tiger to close after five years

MACOMB — On September 14, A Boy & His Tiger will be closing its doors in Macomb.

The store's beginnings have their roots in another comics store near the Macomb downtown square. In late 1983, Macomb’s Paul Astrouski opened Journey Comics across from Chandler Park. The store was a hotspot for comic fans young and old, and before long it was a hot spot for a 10-year-old John M. Coker. From as young as 12, Coker was helping out around the store until his early adult years.

When Astrouski passed away five years ago, Coker and his business partner Brandon Thompson bought the store, and the merchandise from Astrouski’s brother. They changed the name to “A Boy & His Tiger,” a reference to Astrouski’s favorite comic strip: Calvin and Hobbes. The store maintained its original spot in downtown Macomb for two years before moving to the site Astrouski had always dreamed of: a storefront in Randolph House.

“Paul always talked about his dream location: right where Randolph House was.” Coker said. “It’s at the corner of the square, central to Macomb, right next to the busiest bank in town and a coffee shop one door over…”

Though they couldn’t secure the exact space Astrouski wanted in Randolph house, Coker said they were happy being just one door away from it.

The announcement over Facebook that the store will be closing reached more than a hundred customers who poured out their sympathy. The Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce was one of them.

“You will be missed,” a representative from the Chamber's page commented.

The move comes not out of financial downturn, but from more personal circumstances, according to its proprietors. With Coker and his wife moving 75 miles east to Morton, IL, the store announced via Facebook that A Boy & His Tiger as Macomb knew it would be closing its doors.

Brick and mortar comic shops started popping up in the 80s, and Coker said that to some extent, it was a detriment to the idea of comics.

“As soon as something becomes a collectible, and is bought and sold as a collectible--it begins to lose its value.” He said.

The value of a mint condition comic from the 40s or 50s revolved around how rare they were. Comics in that era, Coker explained, were sold at 10 cents a piece in newspaper stands, grocery store checkout counters, and other places children could get them as a last-minute impulse-buy. Typically, they were read once, thrown away, and that was that. If not that, they were at-the-very-least poorly maintained over the following decades.

Flash forward to the 80s, and suddenly a comic-market boom appeared as people tried to cash in on mint condition vintage comics. Pretty soon, Coker said, the market was flooded with stores where everything was bought and sold at mint condition – and almost as soon as the bubble appeared, it burst. The 1990s brought with it a comic book crash that closed almost as many shops as it opened, he said.

The stores that survived had to make changes and adapt to a market that began to cater towards digital releases, competitive online markets like Amazon, and the rise of graphic novels being sold in traditional book stores. Coker said that A Boy & His Tiger adapted by embracing game sales and merchandise.

“A lot of people think that the success of Marvel movies means that comic sales are thriving. They’re not.” Coker said. “What they are selling, though, is merchandise. Action figures. Shirts.”

Coker likened the new inventory to what Hot Topic or Spencer’s Gifts will offer at a typical outlet mall. While one of those doesn’t exist near Macomb, he said his store tried to fill that niche market for graphic tees and Funko Pop Vinyl figures.

In spite of these efforts to survive in a rapidly-changing market, Coker said that an inescapable sales motivator is Western Illinois University.

“Macomb lives and dies by WIU. Most towns with a population under 30,000 can’t sustain stores devoted to just comics, or just games. The reason we can do this is because of the university,” Coker said. “With every wave of layoffs, we watched our sales go down. If we don’t have students, if we don’t have professors, then we don’t have a customer base. College students are the ones reading comics, playing games, playing D&D, Pathfinder… Things like that.”

Coker said he believes the recent turmoil with the university has reached rock bottom, and that things can only improve from here. How fast it can repair itself remains to be seen, he added.

Another aspect of the store’s success is the diehard customer, he added – those who have been around since Astrouski, and who continue to keep the doors open with their patronage. Until the store closes, Coker and Thompson encouraged customers to stop in for discounts across all products.

The store’s Facebook page teased a special announcement is on the way, and directed people to stay tuned to the store’s social media for more information.

Macomb’s remaining comic store, Kapow ‘66, will feature comics, toys, and collectibles for sale on 902 E Jackson Street.



