KEWANEE — A sale of the Franklin School property is in the works, a Peoria real estate agent said Thursday.

“It’s under contract now, so we hope to have a new buyer and a new use for (the property) soon,” agent Mark Rosenberg said.

Since the sale has not been completed, Rosenberg declined to release the name of the prospective buyer.

An online auction of the property at Sixth Street and Lexington Avenue began on Aug. 13, and the closing date of the auction was Thursday at 11 a.m. The website where the sale was conducted did not indicate that any bids above the $7,500 minimum bid had been received.

The school building of nearly 19,000 square feet sits on a 2.17-acre lot. The building has been vacant foryears, and the property has gone through several owners since the Kewanee School District stopped using it in 2014.

The school building, which opened in 1922, is in poor condition, with a hole in the roof over the gym and water leaking in the basement. But Rosenberg said earlier that there could be salvage value in the bricks and the hardwood floors in the building.

The property’s current owner, who lives in Green Valley, Ill., purchased it in a tax sale last year.

According to the auction company’s website, the Franklin School property has a “2019 Total Henry County Fair Cash Value” of $48,770.