ELMWOOD-The Canton Boys' Golf Team was in action at Maple Lanes in Elmwood Par 35. Results are as follow:
Canton 157
Brimfield 175
Elmwood 209
Medalist-Trey Passmore of Canton (35)
Canton-Passmore 35, Jackson Gray 39, Aden Emery 41, Brady Sprout 42, Jacob Barnard 43, Stephen Eskridge 53
Brimfield-Ott 37, Daniels 40, Hoffman 48, Moon 50, Bryant 67, Tyree 68
Elmwood-Wake 43, Faulkner 47, Johnson 58, German 61, Coulter 63, Claerhout 68
Canton is 2-0 and go to Coyote Creek Saturday for the Coyote Classic.