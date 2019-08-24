AVON-The Avon Fat Steer Show was held recently. In one picture I am on an Oliver tractor that was purchased NEW by by grandfather Buford Tolley, December, 1945.

He purchased it after my dad left for war in November that year.

My dad passed away in July 2013, but some of his last years were spent restoring that Oliver 70 at the Ellisville Garage.

He worked with his friend and garage owner Phil Marinich.

The tractor is now used for parades and tractor drives.

In another photo is one of my three sons, Joe, his wife, Jenna, and baby Anna.

Anna is our (my wife, Kathy and my) first grandchild and is 6 weeks old.

She is named after my grandfather Buford’s wife; my grandma Anna, who was born in 1899.

120 years later, another ‘Anna’ has joined our family!