CANTON-News came earlier in the week the Duck Creek coal power plant in Canton which employs about 60 and another plant in Havana, which employs about 75, were on Vistra Energy’s chopping block.

Late Thursday afternoon Brad Watson, Vistra Energy Senior Director of Community Affairs and Caroline Atkins, Manager of Corporate Affairs, were at the Donaldson Center in Canton discussing the closures which are expected to happen as early as the first half of November or as late as the end of this year.

Noting it was a “gut punch to employees” and the “hardest thing we do as a company,” Watson said they want to do what they can for the employees who will be left jobless, “We had a very difficult decision to make regarding these plants,” said Watson.

Added Watson, “In the end, we had to make some tough decisions about which ones (plants) were going to compete and had a future and which ones really didn’t have what we could recognize as a viable path forward to profitability and Duck Creek was on that list.”

What can employees expect?

“This is where we’re really focusing our attention now,” said Watson.

The first thing they are focused on is safety, “The plant is going to remain open several more months and this is certainly disruptive to our employees because of the jolt, but we want them also to focus on safety.

We want to make sure the plant is run safely until it is retired, that’s the first thing.

And, we want to take care of our employees as well.”

In that regard, Watson said most of the employees at the Duck Creek plant belong to the Union Local and are covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

There are specifics in those agreements on severances and benefits.

Additional areas can be negotiated.

Effects bargaining will begin with the company and employees going through some of those details in the coming weeks and months ahead detailing what they will be looking at in terms of benefits of separation.

For non-bargaining employees they will be offering severance, eights weeks to a maximum of 52 weeks; lump sum retention bonus so they can stay on the job until separation and they will be eligible for a lump sum payment to assist at a discounted rate for COBRA (to stay on the group health plan). That would be offered for 90 days.

Other resources to be made available

Further, they have hired Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., a Chicago-based outplacement and career transitioning firm.

This will help employees displaced by the closure with potential employers.

Watson said they could help employees reset their lives, “They can help them pursue what they want whether it’s to go for another job, look at going back to school, retiring.

What Challenger, Gray will be doing is coming into the plants and meeting face-to-face, personally with our employees. This isn’t a group thing.”

A counselor will be assigned to each employee and they will try to tailor a plan for each employee.

Watson said they have also been coordinating with the Illinois Department of Commerce Office of Employment & Training in part to help make sure employees know what other resources are available to them such as training and grant money.

Jody Hunt, Assistant Deputy Director, said they work with the Federal Act WIOA, (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act), and receive funds that assist with adults, youth and dislocated workers that are either unemployed or underemployed.

With the funding they receive they work with 22 local workforce areas.

The funding assists workers who have been laid off or affected by a plant closure.

At the state level a rapid response is assembled.

The team attempts to help employees answer the question, ‘What do I do next?’.

In addition to the Office of Employment & Training the team includes Career Link in Canton, an Illinois workNet Center; Illinois Department of Employment Security, Department of Insurance and perhaps other resources depending upon the needs in the area.

Further, they will coordinate efforts with Challenger, Gray, said Hunt.

Hunt said they want to make sure any time an employee is unemployed is as short as possible.

Watson said once the plant is retired the Office of Employment & Training will offer services that continue on while Challenger, Gray will help employees for about 60 days while there and they also offer longer-continuing programs with resources.

“We’re really focused on that right now and going to do all that we can to help them (employees) get through that transition,” said Watson.

Canton Mayor Kent McDowell, Spoon River Partnership For Economic Development Executive Director Missy Towery, County Treasurer Staci Mayall, County Board Chairman Patrick O’Brian, Canton School Board President Leonard Barnard, Canton School District Superintendent Rolf Sivertsen, State Senator Dave Koehler, State Representative Mike Unes as well as other members of various boards and interested parties were present at the meeting, too.