Farmland prices are holding steady and close to a third of farm managers report prevented-planting claims this year, according to a survey released this week at the Farm Progress Show.

The mid-year survey, conducted by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and released Wednesday, found that farmers who made prevented-planting claims through the U.S. Department of Agriculture program had to do so for 15% of corn acres and 5% of soybean acres.

The primary reasons those surveyed gave for participating in the program was that their land was not fit to plant and that it made more financial sense.

The survey showed Illinois farm values are holding steady for now, but could start to go down in the next six months.

Excellent-quality farmland — producing 190 bushels of corn per acre — is currently bringing in $10,497 per acre, a slight decrease of 1% since the beginning of the year.

Prices are less stable, the lower the farmland quality, the survey found. Good-productivity farmland is valued at $8,240 per acre, average-productivity land is valued at $6,081 and fair-productivity land is valued at $4,898 — the greatest price decrease at 4.6%.

Farmers surveyed are not expecting land prices or rental rates to change significantly over the next six months.

David Klein of First Mid Ag Services helped present the survey results.

"Factors that could impact prices in a positive way are the obvious ones," Klein said. "Those being increases in commodity prices, any changes in interest rates, domestic biofuel policy and the successful negotiation and implementation of new trade agreements with other countries. We're all closely watching what happens with the trade situation with China, the need for passage of the USMCA agreement by Congress and the recent agreement by Japan to buy large amounts of U.S.-produced corn."

The survey also found consistency in trends for types of sales and buyers.

Of sales, 63% were estates. Farmers made up 64% of buyers.

The survey also found nearly half of farmers said they have discussed solar farm installations, but none had them on their land.