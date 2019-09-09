Marilyn J. Cleveland,
88, of Carmi passed away
at 12:02 a.m., Saturday,
September 7, 2019 at the
Villas of Holly Brook in
Harrisburg, IL. She was
born on August 30, 1931
in Burnt Prairie Township,
IL the daughter of Raymond
Franklin and Bessie
(Jones) Hunsinger. Marilyn
married Charles W.
Cleveland, Jr. on April 9,
1949 and he preceded her
in death on November 27,
2000. She was Primitive
Baptist by faith and was a
farm wife.
Marilyn is survived by a
daughter and son-in-law,
Charlene and Gary Whitley
of Carmi; a son and
daughter-in-law, Tom and
Sandi Cleveland of Harrisburg;
a sister, Frances
Nelson of Carmi; a brother,
Donald R. Hunsinger
of Carmi; four
grandchildren, Tonya Collins,
April (Travis) Reutter,
Christi (Matt) Bailey and
Jennifer (Brandon) Barbre;
10 great-grandchildren,
Haleigh and Claire
Collins, Griffin and Mason
Reutter, Gracyn, Whitley,
Violet and Caleb Barbre
and Brenna and Blane Bailey.
She was preceded in
death by her parents, her
husband and a brother,
Charles E. Hunsinger.
Graveside funeral services
and burial for Marilyn
J. Cleveland, 88, of
Carmi will be at 11:00
a.m., Tuesday, September
10, 2019 in Centerville
Cemetery near Carmi. In
lieu of flowers, memorial
contributions may be
made in Marilyn’s memory
to the Alzheimer’s Association
and will be accepted at
Campbell Funeral Home
in Carmi who is in charge
of arrangements