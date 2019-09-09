Donald Graham, 84 of Lake Oswego, Oregon died Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Oregon. Cremation has been accorded. A Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be left to the Portland Homeless Shelters & Services For The Needy.

He was born November 23, 1933 to Warren and Madeline Powers Graham. Donald graduated from Aledo High School in 1951 and attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the University of Illinois. He was a World War II veteran.



Don was a talented pianist, playing most of his life. He owned and managed apartments in the San Francisco area for many years. Don and Paul traveled extensively throughout the country with friends, enjoying life. Later they moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon.



Preceding him in death were his father: Warren Graham; mother: Madeline Graham; stepfather: Bill Whiteside; sister: Cheryl McCaw; and his partner, Paul Brossia.