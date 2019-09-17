Voice Correspondent

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Crop Production and Supply/Demand reports for September, the soybean market experienced a substantial rally on Thursday, closing at $8.95 and three-quarters per bushel. January soybean futures closed at $9.09.

The soy rally also triggered a December corn future price rally to close at $3.67 and one quarter and a March corn future to close at $3.79 and three quarters. December wheat closed at $4.83 and one-half. According to a report by Successful Farming, December soymeal futures finished at $301.30 per short ton, and soy oil closed at 29.16 cents per pound.

According to the USDA, this year's corn production is expected to yield 13.799 billion bushels versus the average trade estimate of 13.5 billion. Concerning yield, corn is expected to average 168.2 bushels per acre compared to average trade estimate of 166.7 bushels per acre. Although the September reported average is more than the trade estimate, the figure has dropped from last month's prediction, causing the price to rise due to expected lower yields.

USDA estimates soybean output will be 3.63 billion bushels compared to the average trade estimate number of 3.57 billion bushels and the August estimate of 3.68 billion bushels. USDA indicates the overall U.S. crop average will be 47.9 bushels per acres versus average trade estimate of 47.2 bushels per acre. September's outlook is lower than in August when USDA estimated a 48.5 bushel per acre outlook for the production year. The corn and soybean planted and harvested acreage estimate remains unchanged. Planted acreage remains at 90 million, and harvest acreage is flat compared to August estimates at 82 million acres. Soybean planted acreage is estimated to be 76.7 million, flat with the August report. Soy harvested acres are unchanged with August at 75.9 million.

When eyeing the end of the 2019/2020 market year, USDA reports corn stocks may be at 2.19 billion bushels — higher than both the 1.93 billion bushel trade estimate and the 2.18 billion bushel August estimate.

Farm Futures analyst Bryce Knorr on Sept. 6 was predicting a bull market report from USDA, but conceded in his own report that "estimating production this year is like counting the number of angels that will fit on the head of a pin."

"Unless the crop is much, much smaller, the world will still have too many soybeans," Knorr stated. But he remained positive farmers can still make a profit on beans due to various USDA programs and the market overall.

Successful Farming quoted Jack Scoville of PRICE Futures Group following the release of the USDA's September report as calling it "bearish." Bearish being more conservative than Knorr's predicted outlook.

"But, (the numbers) are not price-negative to the point that we are never going to have an uptick again," Scoville stated. "I think yields will eventually come down more, as they do not jive with what I am hearing from the country…" He indicated while numbers may drop as the crop starts coming in from the fields and real numbers start being reported, "a short term pop is in order…"



