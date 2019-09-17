MACOMB — The McDonough County Board's human resources and planning committee heard a story Thursday about the regional Graphic Information Systems Center and its role in assisting local law enforcement.

Committee member Mike Kirby said GIS used drones and infra-red cameras to locate a criminal suspect who had driven into a cornfield in an effort to elude police pursuit.

"This was a lot more exciting than looking at flood photos," said Kirby, "though the flood documentation is more valuable to our region."

The GIS Center is run by Western Illinois University in partnership with McDonough County and the city of Macomb. "We're certainly getting good value for the county's money," Kirby said.

GIS Director Chad Sperry may speak to the committee in October. Kirby said, "His work has given us some statewide visibility."

County Board Chairman George Dixon said he would like to see some GIS photos of the underground area of the McDonough County Courthouse. The county is considering having a perimeter dug around the building and adding piping to drain off water accumulations.

In other business, committee chair Letha Clark announced a fulltime opening for an animal control assistant. She said applications are being accepted through next Wednesday.

The committee was told that there were 39 cats in the animal shelter at the end of August after 13 were adopted, two were reclaimed, two were sent to rescue organizations, and three feral cats were euthanized. Animal Control Officer Kirsta Lyles said the shelter's cat population had climbed to 58 by Monday. "There are piles and piles of kittens," she said.

Bonnie Smith Skripps, president of the Humane Society of McDonough County, said that 20 cats would be taken to Quincy next week for spay and neuter procedures. She said the humane society would pay for the work.

Lyles reported that there were 11 dogs in the animal shelter at the end of August after 13 were adopted, 13 were reclaimed, and one was given to animal rescuers.

Committee member Terra Litchfield said an October 11 session has been scheduled for board members to observe operations in the offices of the circuit clerk, the county treasurer, and the supervisor of assessments.

Dixon reported that he had given a courthouse tour to 11 classes of sixth graders Thursday. He said he spoke to the groups for 25 minutes and gave each class a copy of a book published last year on Illinois courthouses.



