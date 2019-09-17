WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has made good on another campaign promise to roll back waterway definitions added to the Clean Water Act under the administration of President Barack Obama. While many in agriculture and other industries are applauding the move, those with grave environmental concerns are less enthused.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Thursday expressed praise of President Trump's decision to repeal and replace the Waters of the United States rule.

“Repealing the WOTUS rule is a major win for American agriculture. The extreme overreach from the past Administration had government taking the productivity of the land people had worked for years,” Secretary Perdue said. “Farmers and ranchers are exceptional stewards of the land, taking great care to preserve it for generations to come. President Trump is making good on his promise to reduce burdensome regulations to free our producers to do what they do best – feed, fuel, and clothe this nation and the world.”

One of Trump's earliest actions was to have the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers review Waters of the United States definitions implemented under the Obama administration to the Clean Water Act. The Trump administration has criticized WOTUS definitions because it "creates in inconsistent regulatory patchwork that has created uncertainty and has hindered projects from moving forward that can benefit both the environment and the economy," according to Perdue.

But rather than characterize the administration's move as an act to benefit a group or groups, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler stated on Thursday that President Trump's move is to correct the Obama administration's jurisdictional and constitutional overreach – making it a legally-motivated decision. Both announcements of the EPA and USDA referred to ongoing lawsuits over Obama's 2015 Rule, but no further specifics were given. According to Wheeler and Assistant Secretary of the Army Corps of Engineers R.D. James, this process comes in two steps.

President Trump's Executive Order 13778 set the stage for the repeal: "[i]t is in the national interest to ensure that the Nation’s navigable waters are kept free from pollution, while at the same time promoting economic growth, minimizing regulatory uncertainty, and showing due regard for the roles of Congress and the States under the Constitution.”

Thursday’s rule by Trump is considered step one. It provides regulatory certainty and comes after two federal district courts found that the 2015 Rule "suffered from certain errors." The courts remanded the rule back to the respective agencies for action. Other federal district courts have ruled similarly, according to the EPA announcement. The 2015 Rule did not set legal limits on the scope of either agency's authority under Clean Water Act. It failed to "recognize, preserve and protect the primary responsibilities and rights of states to manage their own land and water resources," according to the EPA. In addition, the courts found the Obama rule "approached the limits of the agencies' constitutional and statutory authority absent a clear statement from Congress."

The agencies will roll back the act to pre-2015 regulations, which are still in place in more than half of the states. The final rule will take effect 60 days after is it read in the Federal Register.

Step two of the process will involve setting clear definitions where federal jurisdiction begins and ends according to Supreme Court precedence and the Clean Water Act. The ongoing process of the repeal can be followed on the EPA's WOTUS page, https://www.epa.gov/wotus-rule.



Science concerns



An April article published by Popular Science states that the changes – at the time only proposed and not enacted – would lift federal protections for sources of drinking water for 117 million people – or one in three – living in the lower 48 states. As much as 70 percent of rivers and streams and half of the nation's wetlands could be affected.

A point underscored by the publication and experienced by many this spring, is that easing of regulations could lead to damage to wetlands habitats. Wetlands help mitigate floods by acting as a buffer that keeps water from going into at-capacity streams. Wetlands also filter pollutants such as phosphorus and nitrogen that trigger toxic algae blooms. The Illinois EPA has already issued notices of toxic blue-green algae blooms this year.

The term navigable waterway generated concerns with farm bureaus or associations around the Midwest when the Obama 2015 Rule was issued, because farm drainage ditches through the principles of hydrology could be construed as being part of a navigable waterway. Since the ditches are on private properties not accessible by the public, this thought process contributed significantly to the claims of federal overreach. An added concern is that it is through farm runoff that significant levels of nitrogen – an agent that triggers toxic algae blooms – makes it way into the waterways. Nitrogen is used in the growing of corn. USDA and EPA have worked at educating farms about planting cover crops such as clover and alfalfa in transition zones between corn fields and drainages to reduce the amount of nitrogen making its way into the water.

At the dawn of the Obama administration, publications such as Scientific American and Nature ran long-format articles spotlighting the effects excesses of nitrogen and oxygen molecules can have on the environment. Nitrogen leads to algae blooms, which in turn generate vast dead zones when the algae consumes all the available oxygen. Most of the dead zones are found at the mouth of the Mississippi River, the place where fresh water empties into the saline ocean. Due to the oxygen depletion, fish and other sea life are not able to survive. This has led to fishermen having to go further and further out to sea to support their families.

Going back to 2001, an EPA task force recommended reducing the dead zone at the Mississippi's gulf outlet to less than 2,000 square miles. At the time, the dead zone was compared to be roughly the size of the entire state of New Jersey. Researchers at the University of British Columbia and University of Wisconsin predicted nitrogen pollution would increase as much as 34 percent by 2022 if corn continued to be the source for ethanol. That has not changed.

In June, President Trump's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration verified the dead zone is at 7,289 square miles – now about the size of the state of Massachusetts. This number is based on U.S. Geological Survey river flow and nutrient data. This year's figure is second only to the record 8,776 square miles set in 2017, and larger than the five-year average of 5,770 square miles. According to NOAA, water flow impacts the amount of nitrate that ends up in the gulf. Higher volume than normal leads to elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus.

Water flow volume is monitored at 3,000 sites around the country by the U.S. Geological Survey's WaterWatch system of flow meters. There is a meter at the line between Hancock and McDonough counties at Colmar for the La Moine River.

The stage as of Sunday was 3.52 feet and a discharge rate of 67.1 cubic feet per second. Record peak this year occurred on May 26 when the stage was at 24.06 feet, generating 9,730 cubic feet per second discharge. The flood stage for the La Moine River at Colmar is set at 20 feet. The highest stage record since measurements have been taken the past 74 years was 28.94 feet in April 2013, which generated 38,900 cfs.

All flow meters in Illinois can be found online at: https://bit.ly/2mcT3Al. Specific information for each meter can be read by clicking on the colored dot indicating the site. USGS also has 50 real-time nitrate sensors. Some of the nitrate sensors further north in Illinois at Geneseo, Joliet and Seneca measure 3.4-4.8 milligrams per liter (mg/L) on the nitrate concentration scale. That is on the higher end of the median. Further south along the Illinois River at Florence in Pike County, the sensor reads 2.3, which is on the lower end of the median. Elevated levels on the sensor spectrum begin at 10 mg/L and top out at 30 mg/L. The nitrate measurement page can be found online at: https://bit.ly/2lWoSgB.



