FARMINGTON — During Monday night’s Farmington City Council meeting, aldermen discussed a complaint filed against city administration regarding Ulm Veterinary Clinic.

The veterinary clinic recently constructed a new facility at 530 E. Fort St., and neighbor Arron Kevilus has raised concerns over the business’s noisy air exchange unit, bright security lights and lack of fence.

These concerns were brought up before the Council in August; Mayor Kent Kowal said at that time he spoke with co-owner Matt Ulm — Matt owns the business with his wife Jennifer — and the issues were going to be resolved.

Kevilus’s complaint, filed Sept. 12, states, “It has been two months the outside light still shine (sic) in Arron’s bedroom widow (sic) and light up his front room, kitchen and hole (sic) backyard. The Ulm’s air-conditioning unit is still making load (sic) noise after quiet time hours waking Arron up violating the City of Farmington’s own city ordinance. The crappy wood fence that non-union workers that are stealing union carpenters and union laborers jobs is still not up another violation of the City of Farmington’s own city ordinance.”

City Administrator Rollen Wright explained he thought it best that Kevilus not be present for Monday’s meeting to avoid confrontation.

Ward Two Alderman Leslye Smith commented that Kevilus’s complaint contained inaccurate information.

It was also commented that Kevilus was allegedly displaying belligerent behavior toward the Ulms.

“I don’t feel it’s right the harassment they’ve received,” expressed Ward One Alderman Doug Helle.

Another neighbor of the business was present Monday as well to share her concerns over the bright security lights.

Wright and Kowal separately noted they felt like the business would have enough lighting with the street lights, but Jennifer Ulm said security would be an issue as employees go into the building at night to check on animals.

Jennifer Ulm added that the security lights have an interior shield but she would be willing to make adjustments to the lighting.

Matt Ulm said he is also working on the air exchange unit; the manufacturer examined it recently to figure out the issue. He noted that he and his father are building the fence in their free time.

“We’re investing in this community and we’re trying to do a good thing,” said Matt Ulm. “When you get that much push back, it’s frustrating.”

Kevilus’s complaint was listed as possible action on the agenda, but no action was taken.

In other business, the Farmington City Council:

•Approved ordinance regarding imposing a municipal cannabis retailers’ occupation tax; the City has yet to approve allowing recreational marijuana businesses in town, but the ordinance states if they do, they will be able to collect tax on it.

•Voided real estate taxes on 63 W. Pearl St., a city-owned lot, so the City can sell it

•Approved the resignation of Mike Renner from the Recreation Commission and

•Heard a report from Kowal on upcoming topics he will hear about at an upcoming IML Conference.