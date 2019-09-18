Sunset Rehabilitation & Health Care will be holding their Annual Chicken & Noodle Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CANTON — Sunset Rehabilitation & Health Care will be holding their Annual Chicken & Noodle Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

They are located at 129 S. First Ave. in Canton.

Cost is $7, and the meal includes chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and pumpkin bar.

Carry out or delivery is available.

Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.