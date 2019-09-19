MACOMB — Western Illinois University is making another foray into alternative agriculture.

WIU held a press conference on Tuesday to announce that the university is being awarded $10,000,000 in federal grant money to fund the farming and research of pennycress.

Dr. Win Phippen, professor of plant breeding and genetics, has been working with the pennycress plant for years now. Phippen explained that the plant is a small winter annual oilseed, which produces a small seed that is crushed for its oil. The oil, in this case, is being sought after as an aviation fuel.

Phippen said the decision to target aviation fuel is because of the channels they have directly to that industry. These industry ties come from the numerous partnerships with fellow universities that Phippen said were instrumental in getting the grant.

Acting university president Martin Abraham offered a similar sentiment in his opening remarks.

“You don’t do things like this on your own. You are successful by building partnerships--working hard together over long periods of time, building groundwork and growing from the opportunities that you put together and that you develop.” Abraham said, eager to leave the real announcement to Phippen.

Among those in the audience were representative Norine Hammond, Jay Bergles representing congressman Darin LaHood, senator Jill Tracy, and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman.

Phippen said the pennycress crop is ideal for the university’s crop rotation as it is a nitrogen scavenger, able to feed off of the leftover nitrogen that corn crops leave in the soil, thus preventing that nitrogen from reaching area waterways and nitrifying the water.

The introduction of this pennyseed crop into existing corn and soybean rotation extends the growing season on established crop ground, and yields up to two billion gallons of oil annually. Phippen said the preferred goal of the Integrated Pennycress Research Enabling Farm and Energy Resilience project (IPREFER) is to produce 50 billion gallons of biofuel over the next 25 years, and to begin commercializing the pennycress within just five years.

“Research will be focusing on improving plant breeding, economic management, ecosystem services, supply chain management, along with numerous education and extension opportunities for students and producers,” Phippen said.

Commercialization will begin with the project’s corporate partner, St. Louis’s CoverCress Incorporated, and will focus on the central Illinois region to begin with. The project will also begin trials in other Midwestern regions like Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota this month, with the first harvest anticipated in May 2020. After the first harvest, the university will experiment with storage techniques, quality and quantity, and its potential for a livestock food source.

Phippen said that the crop has been treated as a weed for decades leading up to this point, but the agricultural industry is starting to see it as a viable crop. As far as livestock feed goes, Phippen said the plant can be molecularly treated to minimize the tannins in its seeds, which have previously given the animal’s meat a tannin-ridden flavor.

Student involvement for the project starts in Phippen’s own classrooms, where he says he’ll be integrating it into all of his upcoming classes. Students will be working with the plant on daily research in the university’s greenhouses and farms. Summer internships will provide students the opportunity to work both in the fields and in the labs. The federal biofuel research grant is expected to propel the university’s agricultural department and bring in new revenue sources within five years.



