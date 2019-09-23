A historic Canton Quilt is on display at the Canton Area Heritage Center, 111 South Main Street, Canton.

The museum is planning a Special Showing during the first weekend of Spoon River Drive, October 6, 1 to 4 p.m. and the storied quilt will remain through the start of the New Year.

The Canton-themed Quilt was created by Charity Hedge Lingenfelter in the late 1800’s.

It was designed, quilted, and auctioned to support the Women’s Relief Corps’ whose efforts were directed to assisting Civil War veterans and their families in 1889.

Charity was born December 15, 1848 and died at age 45, July 9, 1894.

In preparation, this entrepreneurial homemaker and seamstress contacted local businesses to help with a dollar donation.

In exchange, Charity placed a logo or the name of the business on the quilt. Individuals could also contribute 10-cents to have their names embroidered on the quilt.

The quilt was sold at auction Oct. 24, 1889.

Its whereabouts were unknown for several decades thereafter, until it was acquired by Mr. Elmer Hall, Moline in the 1920s.

In 1976, Hall’s son tracked down Charity’s granddaughter, Mrs. Leah (Lyle) Lingenfelter Peterson, and returned the quilt with her.

It remained with Charity’s descendants until Dec., 2017, when it was donated to the Illinois State Museum.

“It’s a fascinating ‘snapshot-in-time’ of the Canton community as well as a beautifully hand-stitched quilt,” said Cheryl Bielema as she viewed the quilt for the first time.

“We think people who have long-time connections in Fulton County, whose ancestors lived here in the mid- to late 1880’s, will enjoy looking at the names of both businesses and individuals appearing on the quilt.”

Several board members, one a relative of Charity Lingenfelter, are also researching the Lingenfelter genealogy.

The family tree will be on display as will several artifacts of the businesses featured on the quilt.

In addition, a local quilting group, Piecers of the Heartland of Fulton County, are preparing a display of the types of quilts still being created.

On display will be an appliqué, autograph, crazy quilt and paper-pieced, to name a few.

Interested quilters may contact the Piecers of the Heartland Secretary, Ellen Melton, 309-338-3500, for information about the group’s activities.

“We are grateful to the Illinois State Museum for loaning the Canton Quilt to us and for their help in setting up the exhibit,” added Bielema.

The Canton Quilt will be on display at the museum through Jan. 31, 2020.