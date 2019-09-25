MACOMB — After volunteering to work with the Macomb Police department two years ago, local pastor Mike Burdick of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center will be moving on to newer and greater opportunities in Effingham, Illinois, with St. John’s Lutheran Church. For two years, Burdick has made himself available as a listener and a supportive figure among officers and dispatchers.

“He’s helped a lot of officers through some tough times and difficult situations,” Chief Curt Barker said on Monday morning. “He’s done a great job – probably one of the easiest individuals you’ll ever meet to talk to and work with.”

Officers awarded Burdick with a trophy for him to display proudly at his next congregation, and they even pitched in on a more unique gift: a large canoe paddle which they all signed. Burdick explained that the paddle was his idea, made to accompany the 1924 Old Town canoe that he’s been restoring this past year. The nearly 100 year old canoe has two genuine paddles of its own, but Burdick said this one will serve as a token to remember the names of these officers that he’s befriended along the way.

“This is going to become an heirloom of sorts.” Burdick said.

Burdick first came to Macomb in 1980 as a college freshman to major in agricultural business, but then went into ministry and graduated in 1984 before going to seminary.

“My wife and I were raised here in Tanner Hall, so we’ve got some deep roots here.” Burdick said.

After moving around following his degree, Burdick and his family landed back in Macomb in 1997, where he became the pastor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Grant Street, and the Immanuel Lutheran Student Center on Clay Street. Burdick said he’s worked in Macomb for over 22 years, and eventually learned of a need for chaplaincy in the police department. When asked to help fill that role, Burdick said he was honored.

“I know it means something to them, but this is probably one of those situations where I would say I feel like I get more out of it than they do. They may not say that, though.” Burdick said.

Burdick and Barker reminisced about how the whole partnership started: a stolen VCR. Burdick’s congregation had something of an open door policy, which made the 2017 theft almost inevitable. Although Burdick called the police to file the item as stolen, he didn’t expect the conversation with officers to become what it is today: a two-year partnership.

The pastor said that his first day with his new congregation will be Sunday, October 6, but he’ll likely take a week or so to get settled in his new home. When asked if he would be pursuing the role of police chaplain in his next town, Burdick said he’d like for his new, larger congregation to have his full attention for now--but that he had, in fact, been offered that opportunity if he so chooses.



