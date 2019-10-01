Lewistown wins Fulton County Tourney!

ASTORIA/VIT-The Lewistown Lady Indians played a series of hard fought games Saturday to take end-of-the-day fruits of their labor—

top of the heap!

In the first game they won in two sets against Farmington, 25-4, 25-8 improving their record to 12-6.

Sydney Shaeffer had 13 kills while Carli Heffren had five. Carmyn Baldwin led the way with six digs while Kadee Bainter also had six.

Sydney Shaeffer had three ACES,

Baldwin had 22 assists in the win.

Shaeffer was the block leader and service point leader with three and 13 respectively.

Chloe Nickle had nine service points.

———————————————————————————

Lewistown downs Canton

The Lady Indians improved their record to 13-6 following a two set victory over Canton 25-6, 25-12.

Sydney Shaeffer had eight kills. Heffren had five kill leaders.

Shaeffer had two blocks.

ACE Leader was Macy Mikulich with four.

Carmyn Baldwin was the Assist Leader with 11; Sydney Shaeffer and Lydia Cripe had two apiece.

Dig Leaders were Mikulich and Baldwin with seven each.

Mikulich had 17 service points while Chloe Hickle had 10 in the victory.

—————————————————————————————

Lewistown defeats North Fulton

Lewistown then defeated North Fulton in tourney play, 25-20, 25-22 and improved their record to 14-6.

Shaeffer had 11 kills and Heffren had five kills.

Dig Leaders were Mikulich with 16 and Camryn Baldwin with 12.

ACE Leaders with two each were: Chloe Hickle, Cortney Hopkins and Mikulich.

Assist Leader was Camryn Baldwin with 15.

Shaeffer had four blocks. Mikulich and Shaeffer had six service points each in the victory.

—————————————————————————————

Lewistown defeats South Fulton

In the final game, Lewistown downed South Fulton 25-8, 25-13 improving their overall record to 15-6 on the year.

Shaeffer had six kills while Hickle and Heffren had five each.

Mikulich had eight digs.

Leading wth aces was Baldwin and Lane with two each.

Assist leaders were Mikulich with 16 as well as Kadee Bainter and Grace Sedgwick with two each.

Hickle was the block leader with one.

Service points leaders were Shaeffer with nine and Bainter with eight.

Congratulations, Ladies and coaching staff!