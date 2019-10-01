On Monday, September 30th, 2019, Jason A. Locke (Carmi) age 38, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Locke received 3 years in the D.O.C., for aggravated battery, which is a class 3 felony. Locke will also have 1 year mandatory supervised release. Locke also received 3 years in the D.O.C., for domestic battery, which is a class 4 felony. Locke will also have 4 years mandatory supervised release on that charge.

Locke was on probation for the domestic battery when he committed the aggravated battery. His probation was therefore revoked with the new sentence occurring on Monday. Locke's case was investigated by the Carmi Police Department. Locke was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.