Richard “Dick” Masterson, grandpa extraordinaire, left this earth for his heavenly home on Oct. 1.

He packed a lot of living into his 83 years and left a trove of memories, sayings and songs that will long be treasured by family and friends. He was quick to laugh, and quick to fight. Luckily for those around him, there was more of the former than the latter. He retired early, free to live as we wished – farming, hunting, raising and training horses – for the last 33 years of his life.

His love affair with his bride, Freida Masterson, endured and deepened over 60 years, a milestone reached a little more than two weeks before he passed. It was never dull; they fought and made up until the end. Along the way, they taught their sons – Bill, Jeff and Rex – what is means to commit yourself to someone and love all their nooks and crannies. For those lessons, his daughter-in-law’s Tracey and Cindy are grateful.

However, the greatest role of his life may have been that of grandpa to Blake, Adam, Van, Peyton, Brett and Abby. He imparted frank country wisdom, a love of music, the value of laughter, how to handle and shoot guns and lessons in card cheating. Each of them learned to drive under his tutelage on gravel, back country roads – a source of many stories around the dinner table. Uncharacteristically for him, he was a good listener to this band of six, enabling him to know their hearts and help them navigate the trials of adolescence and young adulthood. They largely stayed out of jail as a result.

Visitation will be at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be at Liberty Baptist Church in Burnt Prairie on Saturday, October 5, 2019 starting at 2 p.m. with visitation after 1 p.m. Throughout his life, he was happiest at home. So, it’s comforting that he will be buried at East Antioch Cemetery less than a mile from his home of the last 30 years and on the grounds where he went to school, married and attended family reunions. He will be laid close by his parents, Richard and Hazel Masterson, and other family members who are laid to rest there. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Liberty Baptist Church in Burnt Prairie or the Dr. Dennis Scranton Memorial Cancer Fund and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi who is in charge of arrangements.

Dick is also survived by two brothers, Dan (Barb) Masterson and John (Paula) Masterson and a sister, Faye Pollard all of Burnt Prairie. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Wilford, Ray and Gene Masterson; and four sisters, Ida Belle Smock, Edith Masterson, Mary Irene Moore and Audrey Fulton.