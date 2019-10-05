CARMI — Down a set the CWC Lady Bulldogs regrouped to take the final two games in a 17-25, 25-14, 25-19 win over the Johnston City Lady Indians on Thursday.

CWC usually come out fired up at home but looked a little sluggish early, falling behind 5-0 before a block by senior Mariah VanMatre got them on the board. Johnston City seemed to keep the the Lady Bulldogs off balance and on the defensive for most of the first set, maintaining their lead and then building on it for the win in the set.

The Lady Indians opened the second set with an ace but CWC fired back quickly with Marley Mallow on the serve. Mallow recored three aces in her four serve points to put the Lady Bulldogs up 5-1. A key stretch later in the game increased CWC’s lead from 11-6 to 20-6. It started with Jessica Smith reaching over the net a blocking the ball straight down for a point. Sydney Lucas was on the serve for the Lady Bulldogs and ran off eight straight points. The set ended with a dig by Mallow, a set by Karson Kays and a kill by VanMatre.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 5-4 in Game 3 but quickly turned that around to a 9-5 lead, the last point coming on an athletic reach-back hit by Frankie Hayes. Johnston City fought back to tie the game at 10-10 before a steak of dominance at the net by CWC with plays by Smith, VanMatre and Mallow. The final point came on a dig from Hayes, an assist by Kays and a tip by Smith.

“Like a lot of games in the BDC this could have gone either way,” said CWC Coach Penny Gunter. “Every team has a chance each night if they come out and play hard. We didn’t always have our best stuff tonight but we found a way and it was a good win for us.”