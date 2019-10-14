Mondays
Prairieland Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., four-part harmony singing, Macomb Presbyterian Church, Dudley and Carroll, Macomb
Bushnell Rotary Club, 6 p.m, Bushnell Recreation and Cultural Center, 300 Miller St., Bushnell
Tuesdays
Kneedles Group, 4-6 p.m., McDonough County YMCA Senior Center, Macomb
Macomb Kiwanis Club, 6 p.m., Wesley Village
Thursdays
Line Dancing Seniors, 1-3 p.m., Macomb YMCA Senior Center, 400 E. Calhoun St. Call 837-5733.
Ladies Card Club, noon, Bushnell Recreation and Cultural Center, 300 Miller St., Bushnell
Senior Pitch Club, 5:30 p.m., YMCA, 400 E. Calhoun St.
First Monday
McDonough County Humane Society, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 6, 221 E. Washington St., Macomb.
Bushnell City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 138 E. Hail St, Bushnell
Tennessee Village Board, 6 p.m., Tennessee Village Hall, 207 W. Bushnell St.
Macomb City Council, 5:15 p.m., Macomb City Hall 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
Colchester City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 500 E. Roberts St., Colchester
First Tuesday
Blandinsville Village Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 100 W. Washington St.,
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #6, 7 p.m. at 122 E Washington, Macomb.
First Wednesday
Industry Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Kiwanis Building
YMCA Checkpoint support group for military veterans, 5:30 p.m., YMCA Senior Center, 400 E. Calhoun St., Macomb
First Thursday
Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Wesley Village, Macomb
Bushnell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Rosy’s Pizza, 458 E. Main St., Bushnell
Second Monday
Housing Authority, noon, Eisenhower Towers, Macomb
Macomb City Council Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
Macomb Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, 5:30 p.m., Airport Authority office, Terminal Building, Macomb Municipal Airport, 16190 E. 1300th Road.
Good Hope Village Board, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 175 S. Chestnut St., Good Hope
Second Tuesday
Macomb Food Co-op board meeting, 6 p.m., Western Illinois Regional Council, Macomb.
Second Wednesday
McDonough County Finance/Insurance Committee, 7 p.m., third floor McDonough County Courthouse, Macomb
Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., Macomb Masonic Temple, Macomb
McDonough County Board of Health, 7 p.m., 505 E. Jackson St., Macomb - Meets every two months
Second Thursday
Colchester Community Connections, 6 p.m., Colchester City Hall
Adult Coloring Club, 2-4 p.m., Macomb Public Library.
Third Monday
Bushnell City Council, 5:30 p.m., City hall, 138 E. Hail St., Bushnell
Macomb School Board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Macomb City Council, 7 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
McDonough County Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., 201 S. Lafayette St., Macomb
McDonough District Hospital Board, 5:30 p.m., MDH Board Room, 525 E. Grant St., Macomb
VFW Auxiliary to Post #1921, 7 p.m. at 1200 E Jefferson, Macomb.
Third Tuesday
Macomb Park District Board, 6 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
La Leche League breastfeeding support group, 6 p.m., 339 S. Johnson St., Macomb
Macomb Public Library Board, 7 p.m., Macomb Public Library meeting room, 235 S. Lafayette St., Macomb
Third Wednesday
McDonough County Board, 7 p.m., McDonough County Courthouse
Bushnell-Prairie City School Board committee-of -the-whole meeting, 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., B-PC High School, Bushnell
Third Thursday
Macomb Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Wesley Village, Macomb
Bushnell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Rosy’s Pizza, 458 E. Main St., Bushnell
Fourth Monday
Macomb City Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
McDonough County Democratic Central Committee, 6:30 p.m., Macomb City Hall community room, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
McDonough County Democratic Coalition, 7 p.m., Macomb City Hall community room, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb
Macomb Community Theatre membership meeting, 7 p.m., 837-1828
Macomb American Legion Post 6, 221 E. Washington St., Macomb, call 833-2951 for information
Fourth Thursday
Colchester Area Business Association, noon, Lions Den in Colchester
West Prairie School Board, 7p.m., West Prairie High School, Sciota
Macomb VFW Post 1921, 1200 E. Jefferson St., Macomb, call 837-1921 for info
Last Monday
Colchester City Council committee of the whole, 6 p.m., city hall, 500 E. Roberts St., Colchester