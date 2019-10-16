CANTON — The Class of 1963 will hold their monthly class luncheon Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at American Grille, 525 S. 5th Ave., Canton.
Any questions please call Carol Welch at 309-338-5588 or Judy Pruden at 309-647-4403.
