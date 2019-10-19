It’s time to a hire a babysitter for tonight as the Moorehouse Productions will present “Rocky Horror Picture Show” live at Moore’s Pub in Canton.

CANTON — It’s time to a hire a babysitter for tonight as the Moorehouse Productions will present “Rocky Horror Picture Show” live at Moore’s Pub in Canton.

The cult classic focuses on newly-engaged couple Brad and Janet, portrayed by Lexxii Leigh and Megan Zinser, respectively, whose vehicle breaks down late at night.

Caught in a down pour, they stumble across a castle owned by an eccentric, bisexual, cross-dressing scientist named Dr. Frank-N-Furter, portrayed by Patrick Bell.

Brad and Janet are sucked into Dr. Frank’s strange world where they met his monster, Rocky, played by Baylor Carper.

That’s not the end of the horror, though, as they discover that Dr. Frank is not of this world.

The “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” directed by Debi Land and produced by Missi Thomas, is a fun, high energy performance that will leave audience members laughing and tapping their feet along time “Time Warp.”

Bell does a fantastic job as Dr. Frank, becoming completely submersed in his character and giving the show a great, entertaining element.

Also adding a good depth to the show is Carper, who belted out impressive vocals and excellent acting skills, as well Leigh and Zinser.

Tara Sepich and Jan-Nicole Thomas, playing Magenta and Columbia, respectively, showed top-notch performances as supporting cast.

Others in the production are Kenny Peak as Eddie, Blaine Michu as the criminologist, Keeren Shaw as Dr. Scott, JT Doubet as Riff Raff, and Marlana White, Martha Mercer and Jenna Haile as Transylvanians.

Shane Hammond is the sounds director, Dylan Cowden served as set builder and decorator, Sepich is music director and choreographer and Peak is set director.

The show itself is free. You must be at least 21 years old to gain entry but those under 21 who are at least 18 may attend with a parent.

There is an optional buffet for $10 at 7:30 p.m. which includes three kinds of meatloaves, hot patootie bar, chili and Frankenfurter bar and sides and sweets.

A cash bar with speciality drinks will also be available, as well as prop bags for $5.

Attendees are welcome to dress up and heckle the actors during the production.

For a hilarious night out, go see “Rocky Horror Picture Show” tonight at Moore’s Pub.