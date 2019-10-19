The theatre at Spoon River College has announced the cast and crew for its Nov. 8-10 production of the comedy “Scapin the Schemer.”

The play is a 1997 adaptation of the 17th-century comedy by the French playwright Moliere. Bill Irwin and Mark O’Donnell’s script loosely interprets the earlier text, putting aside the rhyming verse of the original and including in their version such innovations as characters spouting lines from Hollywood movies. The playwrights have created a vaudeville-style comic take on the 17th-century characters, including doddering fathers, foolish lovers, and wily servants.

The company, which includes current SRC students and also residents of communities within the Spoon River College district, includes: Tierney Cheney-Smithers, Larry Eskridge, Jenna Haile, Aja Lawson, Molly Linder, Breanne Link, Dorrien Mapes, Desiray Meyer, Blaine Micu, Chad Murphy, Natalie Orwig, Tara Sepich, Rachel Walljasper, and Evan Wheeler.

SRC Theatre presents its plays in the Taylor Hall Theatre on the college’s Canton Campus. Tickets, which are currently on sale to the general public, can be reserved by calling the SRC Theatre box office at 649-6257.