BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The Hamilton County Foxes continued their late-season momentum with a 35-0 win over the CWC Bulldogs to wrap up a spot in the IHSA playoffs on Friday.

It was winner-take-all and the Foxes set the tone early by stacking their defense and completely taking the Bulldogs out of their preferred running game. It was three-and-out for the Bulldogs on their first series and the Foxes took over at their own 49-yard line after a short CWC punt. The Foxes put together a 7-play, 51-yard drive to take an early 6-0 lead.

The Bulldogs were forced into their passing game and moved the ball to the Hamilton County 21-yard line before a penalty and an interception gave the ball back to the Foxes. Eleven plays and 55 yards later the Foxes reached the end zone on a 3-yard run by Garrett Webb. A conversion pass to Robbie Morgan put the Foxes up 14-0 at the half.

Hamilton County dominated the third quarter with three touchdowns (one of them on a short field after a failed CWC fourth down attempt) to put the game out of reach.

It was a tough end to an overall successful season for a young Bulldogs squad (only four seniors on the roster).

CWC Coach Kurt Simon talked about Hamilton County and his thoughts on his seniors in their final game.

“My hats off to Hamilton County. They’re playing their best football right now. They have a lot of seniors on the field and this meant a lot to them. I couldn’t be prouder of my own seniors (Ethan Mahon, Eric Mills, Joe Mills and Jaedon Reeder). This group has been special to coach especially those four. They did an amazing job with the younger kids around them.”

1 2 3 4 F

(5-4) HC 6 8 21 0 35

(4-5) CWC 0 0 0 0 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

HC – Lane Campbell 4 run (kick failed), 7:19

Second Quarter

HC – Garrett Webb 3 run (Robbie Morgan catch from Quinten Harmon), 6:13

Third Quarter

HC – Webb 5 run (kick failed), 8:41

HC – Arion Allen 23 catch from Harmon (Morgan catch from Harmon), 5:03

HCZ – Jaxson Comstock 11 run (Webb kick), 1:05

RUSHING (Att-Yds-TD)

HC – Garrett Webb 21-186-2, Jaxson Comstock 13-66-1, Lane Campbell 6-25-1, Quinten Harmon 6-20-0, Will Bowers 3-14-0, Grady Lueke 1-5-0, Darian Pike 1-1-0; CWC – Ethan Mahon 3-24-0, Jaedon Reeder 3-14-0, Luke Simon 3-(-1)-0, Davyn Aud 7-(-15)-0.

PASSING (Comp-Att-INT-Yds-TD)

HC – Quinten Harmon 6-10-0-79-1; CWC – Ethan Mahon 15-28-1-133-0.

RECEIVING (Rec-Yds-TD)

HC – Arion Allen 1-23-1, Garrett Webb 2-11-0, Layton Karcher 1-29-0, Robbie Morgan 1-10-0, Lane Campbell 1-6-0; CWC – Jaedon Reeder 6-63-0, Luke Simon 5-42-0, Quentin Sutton 2-16-0, Davyn Aud 2-12-0.

KICKOFFS

HC – Kaleb Middendorf 4-131, Noah Coclasure 2-86; CWC – Ethan Mahon 1-50.

KICKOFF RETURNS

HC – Will Bowers 1-12; CWC – Luke Simon 3-33, Ethan Mahon 2-25, Davyn Aud 1-21.

PUNTS

HC – Derrick Epperson 2-66; CWC – Ethan Mahon 4-110.

PUNT RETURNS

HC – Layton Karcher 2-13, Grady Lueke 1-4; CWC – Ethan Mahon 1-9.

INTERCEPTIONS

HC – Arion Allen 1-35; CWC – None.

FUMBLE RETURN

HC – None; CW – None.

OFFICALS:

Referee: Jim Brown

Umpire: Jody Ruehling

Linesman: W.A. Taylor

Line judge: Troy Potocki

Back judge: Dennis Hillenbrenner

HC; ;CWC

18; First Downs; 7

51-317; Rushing; 16-22

6-10-0; Pass-Att-INT; 15-28-1

79; Passing Yards; 133

396; Total Offense; 155

0-0; Fumbles-Lost; 1-0

0; Turnovers; 1

6-12; 3rd Down Conv.; 4-12

2-2; 4th Down Conv; 0-3

4-30; Penalty; 5-25

2-66-33.0; Punts; 4-110-27.5

30:26; Possession; 17:34

TACKLES

; TOT; SOLO; ASST; FOR LOSS; YARDS LOST

Eric Mills; 16; 10; 6; 0; 0

Davyn Aud; 10; 8; 2; 0; 0

Javier Oxford; 9; 6; 3; 2; 5

Joseph Mills; 8; 6; 2; 1; 1

Titus Wood; 7; 4; 3; 1; 3

Quentin Sutton; 5; 2; 3; 0; 0

Jaedon Reeder; 4; 4; 0; 0; 0

Bryson Moore; 3; 3; 0; 0; 0

Ethan Mahon; 3; 2; 1; 0; 0

Luke Simon; 3; 1; 2; 0; 0

Ty Stubblefield; 2; 1; 1; 0; 0

Sean Ackerman; 1; 1; 0; 0; 0

Draxtyn Aud; 1; 1; 0; 0; 0

Tyler Goemaat ; 1; 0; 1; 0; 0

Sacks: None