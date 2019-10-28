Earlier this year, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital made the decision to incorporate more physician leadership into the administrative team. The reasoning behind this decision was to better align the goals of high quality clinical care and business practices.

Each service throughout the Carle organization is led by a team consisting of a physician and an administrative team member. These teams, called dyads, make key operational, strategic and financial decisions for the patient care departments in their service areas.

A dyad partnership has already been implemented between Gina Thomas, chief nursing officer, and Dr. Brian Atwood, Associate Medical Director. To further the goals for the organization, a new dyad partnership has formed between Christina Bare, director of physician practices, and Tanner Miller, M.D., newly appointed assistant associate medical director. Dr. Miller began serving in this capacity on October 1. He will work closely with Dr. Atwood and other members of the medical leadership team.

“Dr. Miller grew up in this community. This is his home and he takes great pride in helping to care for and educate his patients so they can lead healthier lives. I know he will be a great asset to our administrative team and a knowledgeable voice as a patient advocate,” says Harry Brockus, system vice president of Rural Health and CEO, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital.

These formal physician/administrator partnerships ensure both physicians and management provide input for strategic and operational processes, so that both clinical and business needs are considered. Leaders are accountable for operational and financial performance as well as quality and the patient experience.

This collaborative structure helps us manage the changes needed to work through everything taking place in healthcare today and tomorrow – and ultimately provide better patient care.

“It is very important to have physician input in our business decisions. It meets that need for equal representation between the business aspect and the patient-care aspect,” says Bare.

Dr. Miller is responsible for the leadership and establishment of initiatives and services that result in a positive patient and professional staff member experience. A big part of this is to lead and support the Accountable Care Organization initiative.

Accountable Care Organization (ACO) is a shared Medicare savings plan. A group of healthcare organizations come together, in our case, several hospital across the United States, to focus on the wellness of Medicare patients and reduce costs to Medicare. This initiative is designed to keep patients well and prevent illness and hospitalizations by being pro-active in the patients care.

“We are trying to prevent disease and illness instead of reacting to it,” says Miller.

More information about ACO and Medicare Wellness Visits will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

“I am excited to work with Dr. Miller in this capacity. He is very patient-focused and willing to take on new tasks. He has already taken on the role of part-time hospitalist to drive better inpatient care, but he is also very passionate about his outpatient practice. Our partnership will be a huge benefit as the organization continues to change and grow over the next few years.” Bare said.

“Everything we do is for our patients. I’m honored to have been considered for this role,” says Miller.