Barbara E. Sawin, 101 of Aledo, IL, died Sunday October 27, 2019 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday November 2, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private burial will be at a later date in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of services at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born January 20, 1918 in Seaton, IL to George and Fidelia Collins Greer. She graduated from Seaton High School. She married Harry “Zeke” Sawin January 25, 1941 in Rock Island. He died January 14, 2006.

Prior to her marriage, she worked at the Aledo Glove Factory and later assisted her husband in the operation of the Aledo Beverage Shop.

Barbara was a member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary. She enjoyed organic gardening, raising chickens, antiquing, reading, refurnishing furniture and woodworking.

She is survived by two daughters: Barbie Morrow of Kansas City, Missouri; Ann Etter of Aledo, IL; one son: George Sawin of Aledo, IL; five grandchildren: Angela Etter, Nick Morrow, Jon Etter, Jim Sawin, Ryann Sawin; three great grandchildren: Ethan Etter, Taylor Watkins and Alexis Johnson; one great great granddaughter: Layah. .

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son: Jim; one sister: Pat Chism; four brothers: James, Stanley, George and Hayse Greer.