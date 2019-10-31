Marjorie Ann “Marge” Jackson, 83, of Toulon, died at 7:04 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Kewanee Care Home.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2 at the Elmira United Presbyterian Church in Elmira. Pastor Charles Cunningham will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Burial will be in Elmira Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Elmira United Presbyterian Church or to Hospice Compassus.



She was born June 10, 1936 in Kewanee, the daughter of James and Betty (Allen) Reeves. She married Donald Jackson on September 16, 1956 in Elmira and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2007. Survivors include her three daughters; Laurie (Todd) Steger of Kewanee, Tammy (Dave) Slifer of Warrensburg, MO and Brenda (Dion) Queen of Wayne, IL, her son, Ed (Tammy) Jackson of Kewanee, a brother, Dave (Connie) Reeves of Kewanee, grandchildren; Christian (Missy) Jackson of Geneseo, Court (Tera) Jackson of Bettendorf, IA, Casey (Amanda) Jackson of Port Byron, IL Brittney (Taylor) Dyer of Lees Summit, MO, D.J. Slifer of Wellington, FL, Maggie (Tyler) Burgin of Concordia, MO, Brooke Steger (Phil Esquer) of Kewanee, Shelby (Jake) Alexander of Davenport, IA and Demi, Dante and Dessa Queen, all of Wayne, IL and eleven great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Roger and Jim Reeves, a sister, Betty Jane Wyss and a nephew, Brian Wyss.



Marge was a homemaker in the Elmira area and later retired to Kewanee. She was a member of the Toulon-LaFayette School Board for 13 years, treasurer of the Stark County Historical Society for many years, member of the Toulon American Legion Auxiliary, member of the Galesburg Order of the Eastern Star and was active with the Relay for Life for many years. She was also a member of the Elmira United Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, trustee, deacon, Sunday School teacher, Youth Fellowship Advisor and served as the church representative for the Kewanee Church Fellowship. She also volunteered at Kewanee Hospital for many years.