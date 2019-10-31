This is Part Three of a 3-Part series

Welcome back to our conversation on increasing empathy in our communities. We are discussing this because empathy is absolutely required to cultivate a healthy community with sufficient social support for its members.

As mentioned in Part Two (published last week and available now online), we are all really just grown children trying to feel safe in the world (in fact, our subconscious mind still believes it is a child and perceives the world through a child’s needs, wants, and desires). This shows up in various ways for various people.

For one community member, the longing to feel safe or relevant expresses as striving to be what others would define as a “good” leader. For many, the longing to feel safe shows up as seeking relationships or getting married. For some, the longing to feel safe or accepted shows up as going to church. For others, this longing for safety and acceptance shows up as going to the local bars or using drugs. Others buy certain clothes or cars to be noticed. Others play sports or demand perfection of their children who play sports to receive esteem. Many do things for other people, with hopes that society will deem them worthy of love for their humanitarianism.

There’s nothing to judge about ANY of this. In fact, we can bring intelligence and process to all of it to better understand our human condition.

No matter who you are, you are a human who has sought security, approval, and acceptance from the world. You have feared not receiving these validations of your worth. That makes you the same as every other human in your community. To believe that you are different or somehow superior is a judgment that inhibits you from feeling empathy.

Since lack of empathy is one of the biggest problems in the world, you are the problem when you judge rather than empathize.

The same is true for me. I am not above nor different from any reader out there. I have seen how lack of empathy rips apart families, exacerbates mental health issues among community members, and destroys entire civilizations. If I perceive the problem as outside of me, or separate from myself, then I am the problem.

Author Richard Bach wrote, “If you can’t take responsibility for it, you’ll always be its victim.”

I read this several years ago, during a time in which I was feeling very victimized by life. I felt that I did not get dealt a fair hand, and this feeling of being unsafe and undervalued made me bitter and judgmental. I judged the world as being greedy, self-centered, and malevolent. While these attributes exist among the human race, sitting around and judging humanity was how I avoided taking responsibility for my inner conditions. The result: I continued to embody a victim identity.

I’m writing today because I finally woke up and took responsibility for my inner conditions. This journey is what led me to the wisdom I share today:

Empathy is absolutely required to cultivate a healthy community with sufficient social support for its members.

The only way of increasing our empathy is to enhance the relationship we have with our own emotions. We have to use self-honesty - like never before - to really discern and feel what we carry inside.

Once we can recognize what we are carrying, we will begin to sense the same emotions within others. We will begin to feel our sameness, our oneness. This is where being “united” and “unconditionally loving” transforms from some nice and fluffy idea into an actual way of life.

Becoming emotionally aware is how we begin to feel and sense how others feel. This awareness enables us to relinquish judgments, and just meet people where they are, to offer the support they need in the moment rather than imposing our own judgment-based agendas upon them.

I interface with a lot of suffering people, and there’s one thing I hear from most of them:

“I don’t want someone to try and fix me or tell me what I should do. I just want to feel seen, heard, and loved. I want to feel safe enough to be fully human with another person.”

Through this feeling of safety, self-judgment and self-shaming can be released, allowing us to bring intelligence and process to our deepest feelings rather than pretending they don’t exist, or striving to conceal them so as not to burden others.

There is no perfect recipe to this stuff, and despite all the love we strive to give, we will lose some of our loved ones to depression. However, when I look back at the close friends and family of mine who left the planet to put an end to their suffering, I clearly sense … (What I’m about to say may ruffle some feathers, but here’s what feels true to me):

The losses of my beloved friends and family were in service, serving as a demonstration and catalyst for deep transformation in the way of life on planet earth. It’s up to us to ensure the other piece of that service is achieved.

May we honor our departed by bringing the lessons of their lives home within our communities. May we bring awareness, intelligence, and process to our inner conditions, so there can be more empathy for all.

Step one is taking responsibility for ourselves and what we carry within.

Stay tuned for future Ripples, because we are going to dive even more deeply into bringing intelligence and process to our inner conditions.

I love you, and I AM with you in this.