CUBA-The date has been set for sign-up for the annual “Christmas Stocking” in Cuba.

Sign-up will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cuba Senior Center on the West Side of the Cuba Square.

Anyone unable to come during that time should call 785-5544 to make other arrangements.

The “Christmas Stocking” is a community-wide project to provide new toys, clothes and books for kids and holiday food baskets for those who need a hand.

Applicants should reside within the Cuba Unit 3 School District area.

Kids must be signed up by a parent or guardian.

Parents should be sure to bring the children’s clothing sizes. For those new to the program, proof of residence may be requested.

Each child’s gift suggestions and age will be placed on the Angel Tree at MidAmerica National Bank in Cuba.

“Angels” may then take the tags, purchase gifts and return them to the Bank, unwrapped.

Gifts and baskets will be distributed Dec. 21.

Donations to the Christmas Stocking are needed and appreciated and may be made at MidAmerica National Bank.