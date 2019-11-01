PEORIA-The Canton Little Giants ran in the Regional Meet at Donovan Park in Peoria.

The first race was the the Girls’ Varsity Race.

The girls’ team finished 6th and advanced to the Sectional Meet. The team was led by the 4th place performance of Eleanor Fournier.

With her 4th place performance Eleanor earned a medal.

Eleanor got out fast for the first mile and competed hard on the challenging 5k hilly course.

Other Canton Runners:

20th Erica Dailey 22:09

33rd Hanna Anderson-Davis 23:15

41st Jahni Harn 24:20

50th Josie Harn 26:38

52nd Janet Nguyen 27:49

53rd Abbie Bouc 29:45

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Peoria (Notre Dame)-36

2. Morton-73

3. Geneseo-85

4. Dunlap-96

5. Galesburg-131

6. Canton-148

7. East Peoria-166

8. Peoria (Richwoods)-171

The last race of the day was the boys’ varsity.

CHS had four boys in this race.

Brennen Lawson was the first Canton runner with a time of 19:20 placing 45th.

Brennen had his best race of the season.

He got out fast for the first mile and moved up in the race.

Other Canton Runners:

54th Mason Wood-20:19

57th Avery Dry-21:09

58th Sam Mason-21:14

The girls’ team races next at the Sectional Meet at Maxwell Park in Normal Nov. 2.