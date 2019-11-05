LEWISTOWN-The public is invited to attend the annual Fulton County 4-H Achievement Program.

This year's program will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m. at the Lewistown Community High School auditorium.

Awards will be presented to over 100 Fulton County 4-H members, and a slide show of the year's 4-H highlights will be shown.

Organizers hope people will attend as a way of showing their support for kids who have chosen to spend their time doing positive, productive things.

4-H is the youth education program of University of Illinois Extension. It combines education and fun, and emphasizes teaching kids skills they can use all their lives.

For information on how to be a part of the 4-H Program in Fulton County, call Janis Blout at the Extension Office, 547-3711.