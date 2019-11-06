CANTON-Spoon River College is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and it seems only right to recognize the first student to register at the brand new junior college, then known as Canton Community College.

Lynn McPheeters was sitting in German class at Canton HS in 1959 when he was called to the principal’s office.

He wasn’t worried about being in trouble but he was puzzled, even more so when he walked in and saw the members of the school board there.

“They asked me if I would like to be the first student to register at the new Canton Community College. I didn’t hesitate at all before saying yes. I knew it was a place I could start,” said McPheeters.

McPheeters realized it would likely have an important impact on the rest of his life. He was right.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to study. Jack Andrews, who ran the furniture store, suggested I take the accounting course he taught. He was a good teacher,” McPheeters said.

McPheeters took advantage of all CCC had to offer, and from the beginning, it offered a lot. He joined the chorus, was a member of the golf team and the Student Senate, performed in the first CCC theatre production Dear Phoebe, attended the May Ball, and took part in a style show.

McPheeters transferred to SIU, graduating on June 13, 1964, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

June 24, he began working for Caterpillar, Inc. That work took him all over the world, and he retired 40 years later as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In 1989, McPheeters was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from CCC/SRC in recognition of his achievements. “CCC was an excellent foundation in all aspects for anyone planning to continue at a four-year institution.”