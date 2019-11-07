CANTON-Alyssa Slaight and Ethan Phillips, both seniors at Canton High, have been chosen by Canton Elks Lodge #626 as Teens of the Month for October.

Alyssa has been active in the Canton High School Chapter of the Key Club.

She served as a Representative her Sophomore year, Vice President her Junior year and President her Senior year.

She has been the Clarinet Section Leader of the Canton High School Band for two years.

Alyssa also participates in Concert Band and Pep Band.

She has been in Spanish Club, Drama Club, Art Club, National Honor Society and the Freshman Mentor Program.

She has been on the honor roll for all four years.

Alyssa works at Monicals and enjoys spending time with friends and family. She is the daughter of Shellie Slaight and Rodney Richardson, Canton.

Ethan has been the Class of 2020 Treasurer and Spanish Club President for two years.

He has also participated in four years of football and two years of wrestling.

Ethan has been in Key Club, Spanish Club and Student Council. He has been on the honor roll for all four years.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing and archery.

Ethan is the son of Heather and Randy Phillips, Canton.