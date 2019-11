CANTON-The Veterans Memorial at Canton’s Lakeland Park will be the site of a ceremony honoring late Canton native and astronaut Steve Nagel.

The Fulton County Flying Club, of which Nagel was a long time member, will be dedicating a granite bench at the memorial in honor of the veteran of four space shuttle flights.

Several of Nagel’s family members will be at the event.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m.

The public is invited.