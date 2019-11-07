The Flora City Council met on Monday, November 4th at the Flora City Hall.

In a quick meeting, the council approved the new City Treasurer’s start date. Jeremy Henderson will start on Tuesday, November 12th. His authorized signature will be added to all the City of Flora bank accounts, and Dee McGehee’s name will be removed.

The council also approved multiple project payments. The second payment to Effingham Asphalt for $121,290.35 for the NAL parking lot expansion and resurfacing project. The first payment to Luttrell Backhoe for the salt storage facility was approved for the amount of $56,249.93. The lease agreement with Bill’s Machine & Power was approved for a one-year period. The payment of $11,968 was approved for Vandevanter Engineering for the Keen Pump Proposal and the freight for the South Mill Street Lift Station.