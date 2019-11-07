Chief Guye Durre releases the following information:

On Monday, October 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm Flora Police arrested Haven L. Miller, 23 of Flora for Domestic Battery and Resisting Peace Officer following an incident in the 200 Blk. of W. Maple St. Miller was transported to the Flora Police Department where she underwent booking procedures and was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:49 am Flora Police investigated a traffic crash involving Ronald R. Beechum, 80 of Mt. Vernon driving a 2002 Ford and Mary A. Copley, 83 of Flora driving a 2007 Dodge in the 100 Blk. of W. North Ave. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:58 pm Flora Police investigated a single vehicle traffic crash involving Calen M. Eckel, 29 of Olney driving a 2013 Chevrolet in the intersection of US 45/50 and Shamrock. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 pm Flora Police investigated a hit and run vehicle accident. Vickie M. Odem of Xenia reported damage to her 2005 GMC in the parking lot on Greenlaw Blvd.

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:34 am Flora Police issued Timothy E. Woolever, 61 of Fairfield a Citation for Expired Registration following a traffic stop at the intersection of N. Elm and 2nd St.

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:04 pm Flora Police arrested Jennifer L. Weedman, 41 of Fairfield for an outstanding Wabash County Warrant for Violation of Probation following an incident in the 1400 Blk. of N. State Rd. Weedman was transported to the Flora Police Department. She was unable to post the necessary bond and was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:08 pm Flora Police issued Charles A. McCleary, 30 of Cisne Citations for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating Uninsured Vehicle following a traffic stop in the 1500 Blk. of N. Worthey.

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:15 pm Flora Police issued Ricky W. Templin, 24 of Flora a Citation for Non Highway Vehicle on Highway following a traffic stop at the intersection of Greenlaw Blvd. and W. 3rd St.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:59 pm Flora Police arrested Alison P. Rudy, 18 of Flora for Possession of Controlled Substance following a traffic stop in the 600 Blk. of N. Stanford Rd. Rudy was transported to the Flora Police Department where she underwent booking procedures. She was given Citations for Improper Land Usage and Failure to Signal and Local Ordinance Citations for Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rudy was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 12:38 am Flora Police arrested Kendra D. Harrison, 28 of Fairfield for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop at the intersection of Vincennes Ave. and E. North Ave. Harrison was transported to the Flora Police Department where she underwent booking procedures and was released with a court date.

All persons are merely accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.