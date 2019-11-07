Flora Public Library will host the 2019 R. Putbrese Watercolor art exhibition “Whispers of the Wildlife” featuring local artist, Rebecca Krutsinger, December 7th from 10am to 3pm. The exhibit will highlight Rebecca’s “A Girl’s World” series which will not be offered for sale. If you are interested in having one of her works of art for your very own, Rebecca will have a limited number of original paintings for sale. 10% of sales will be donated to the library and 5% of sales will be donated to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about the library or their upcoming events, please visit the library’s Facebook page or their official website http://www.florapubliclibrary.org

To see examples of Rebecca’s work, you can visit www.rputpresewatercolor.com