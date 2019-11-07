Fairfield Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Jill VanHyning as Director of Human Resources for Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Mrs. VanHyning joins the Fairfield Memorial Hospital staff with over 17 years of experience in Human Resources in healthcare. She holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Lincoln Christian University. Jill is married to Ben VanHyning and they have 5 children and one granddaughter.

"I am really excited to be a part of Fairfield Memorial Hospital. There are a lot of really exciting things going on at FMH and I am honored to get to be a part of this team. I look forward to all of the wonderful things FMH has planned for the future, it is evident this is a facility that cares about it's patients and the community it serves." stated FMH Director of Human Resources Jill VanHyning.

“Mrs. VanHyning’s background in Human Resources and her personality makes her the perfect fit as the Human Resources Director for Fairfield Memorial Hospital. She is extremely knowledgeable about the rules and regulations that affect employees and employers. She is willing to share her knowledge to help orientate new employees and managers. She has been a wonderful addition to our staff and we are extremely happy to have someone of her caliber as our Human Resources Director.” commented FMH CEO Katherine Bunting-Williams.

To reach the FMH Human Resources Department, call 618-847-8352 or you can visit FMH’s website at https://www.fairfieldmemorial.org/content/job_listings to learn more about the positions available.