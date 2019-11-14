The White County States

Attorney Denton Aud has

reviewed the report in reference

to the fire in Crossville on

November 7th 2019, involving

Cathy Brandenstein and Andrew

Swanner.

The White County Sheriff's

Office is conducting the investigation

along with the Illinois

State Fire Marshal.

Mr. Swanner was arrested on

the day of the incident on charges

of aggravated domestic battery

and is being held in the White

County Jail on a bond of one million

dollars.

States Attorney Denton Aud

has filed additional charges on

Swanner. The charges are, count

1: Attempt (First Degree Murder),

count 2: Aggravated Arson,

count 3: Aggravated Arson,

count 4: Residential Arson, count

5: Aggravated Domestic Battery,

count 6: Aggravated Battery,

count 7: Domestic Battery. Mr.

Swanner was in court Tuesday,

November 12th 2019, as was

advised of the additional charges.