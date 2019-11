LEWISTOWN-The Fulton County Boys’ Basketball schedule has been announced.

All games will be held at Lewistown High School.

Monday, Nov. 25

6 p.m.-Farmington versus South Fulton

7:30 p.m.-Havana versus North Fulton

Tuesday-Nov. 26

6 p.m.-Farmington versus North Futon

7:30 p.m.- Lewistown vs. South Fulton

Wednesday, Nov. 27

6 p.m. North Fulton versus South Fulton

7:30 p.m. Havana versus Lewistown

Friday, Nov. 29

6 p.m. Havana versus South Fulton 7:30 p.m. Farmington versus Lewistown

Saturday, Nov. 30

6 p.m. Lewistown versus North Fulton

7:30 p.m. Farmington versus Havana

THE TEAM LISTED FIRST WILL BE “HOME” AND WEAR WHITE.