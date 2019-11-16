CANTON-Overall, the SRC Lady Snappers Volleyball team compiled a record of 16-28 in their inaugural season.

“We had a very tough schedule this year and played a lot of matches. I am pleased with the way this first season turned out. The girls put up a fight every night and never backed down from the challenges in front of them.” Says Coach Makenna Barker.

Emily Richardson was selected to the Mid-West Athletic Conference All-Conference Team and the Region 24 All-Region Second Team.

Emily ended our season with 755 digs, which currently places her sixth in the nation among all Division II Junior Colleges. “She was phenomenal all season long and ran our defense very well. I am impressed with her as a player, but as a person as well. She is a quiet leader on the court and is our playmaker. I am very excited to see what she does next season and how she will shape Spoon River College volleyball for the future.” said Barker

Hannah Burdess was selected to the Region 24 All-Region Second Team. Only 8 players in the whole region are selected to the first team and eight are selected to the second team.

Coach Barker said, “Hannah was our go-to player all season long. She was a 6-rotation player for us and totaled 418 kills while also racking up 515 digs. Anytime we needed a point or needed to put the ball away, we found Hannah no matter where she was on the court. I am very proud of the way that Hannah leads this team and composes herself on and off the court. She is a big-time player for us and will continue to be next season as well.”

“I am exceptionally proud of all these ladies and the things they did this year. They have put in a lot of hard work, starting from early August during pre-season. It wasn’t an easy season and it wasn’t an easy schedule, but these girls used all the adversity that comes with being a first-year program to their advantage and put together a fantastic season. The thing that I am the proudest of, is the way that these ladies all came together and played as a team. In women’s sports it is often difficult to achieve the kind of team chemistry that they have, especially as a first-year program, but they did. Because of that, I cannot wait to see what they do next season” said Coach Barker.