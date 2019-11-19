MACOMB — Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb has signed onto a House GOP ethics reform package that comes as the result of recent corruption charges against a state representatives and state senator — both Chicago Democrats.

The General Assembly last week passed Senate Bill 1639 and House Joint Resolution 93, which increase disclosure requirements for lobbyists and establishes a task force to study and recommend other ethics reforms. These laws placed blame on the lobbyist process rather than increase lawmaker accountability. Both the Senate and the House are overseen by a Democratic majority.

“We have an obligation to the people of Illinois to ensure that lawmakers are held to the highest ethical standards, given our state’s terrible history of corruption” said Rep. Hammond. “The ethics reform measures passed by the General Assembly last week move our ethics standards in the right direction, but do not go far enough. I supported the legislation, but I’m disappointed that the Democratic majority refused to consider more serious, comprehensive ethics reform measures.”

The House Republican ethics reform package includes:

• House Bill 3954 revises statements of economic interest to include more details similar to the information required for judicial statement of economic interest forms.

• HJRCA 36 requires a special election to fill General Assembly vacancies through the same laws governing party primaries. This will prevent political power-brokers from picking their preferred candidates for the vacancies.

• House Resolution 588 allows a chief co-sponsor of any bill with five co-sponsors from each party to call it for an up or down vote in a substantive committee.

• House Bill 3947 bans members of the General Assembly, their spouses, and immediate live-in family members from performing paid lobbying work with local government units. Currently, members of the Illinois General Assembly — state representatives and state senators — are prohibited from lobbying the State of Illinois, but are not prohibited from lobbying local government units, such as a counties or municipalities. This last point centers on the recent arrest of State Rep. Luis Arroyo, who is accused of attempting to arrange monthly payments to a state senator in exchange for votes supporting sweepstakes legislation that benefits one of Arroyo’s lobby clients — a local government entity. Arroyo owns his own lobbying firm.

• House Bill 3955 creates mandatory and publicly available documentation of General Assembly communications with any state agency regarding contracts.

“Our ethics reform package directly addresses the corrupt behavior of the recently indicted and arrested lawmakers from Chicago,” said Rep. Hammond. “These proposals increase transparency, limit conflicts of interest, and work to prevent lawmakers from serving themselves instead of their constituents. I hope we will be able to debate and pass this legislation when we return to session next year because this issue is not going away. The calls for ethics reform will only grow louder as this ongoing corruption investigation develops. I stand with my constituents and the people of Illinois in demanding more from our elected officials.”

Hammond's fellow west-central Illinois State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, was more pointed in his criticism of the solutions proposed by Democrats.

“The Democrats’ idea is to do nothing now, form a commission that they hope the people of Illinois will forget about, and wait until after the primary election,” Davidsmeyer stated on Nov. 14.

“This is what we call ‘slow-rolling.’ The goal here is to hope the people of Illinois will forget about the corruption and ethics issues in Chicago that affects all of Illinois. As Illinoisans, we can not forget. We have to keep the pressure on if we want elected officials who truly work for the people.”

The General Assembly concluded the fall veto session on Nov. 14 and will reconvene on Jan. 28, 2020.

For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.