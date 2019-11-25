The Lewistown Lady Indians are the winners of the the Fulton County Tourney after downing South Fulton in the Championship game 70-53, Saturday at V.I.T.

The Lewistown Lady Indians are the winners of the the Fulton County Tourney after downing South Fulton in the Championship game 70-53, Saturday at V.I.T.

Lewistown came out strong scoring 19 points in the first quarter holding South Fulton to four points.

Going into halftime, Lewistown was leading 37-19.

South Fulton attempted to close the gap, but Lewistown took a 55-33 lead into the final frame of play.

Lewistown had three players scoring in double digits:

Carli Heffren-27, Anna Heffren-19 and Macy Mikulich-10 points.

Others scoring in the championship win were:

Kate Heffren and Sydney Shaeffer with five points each and Libby Hopkins and Kaeli Spotloe with two points apiece.

South Fulton also had three players who scored in double digits:

H. Koster and Kreps with 13 points apiece and Parker with 11 points.

Stevens contributed eight points while Porter and Gowd added three points each.

Spencer contributed two points for South Fulton.