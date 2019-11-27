The Spoon River College Habitat for Humanity Campus Chapter is hosting a Dodge Ball Tournament Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Canton Campus.

CANTON-The Spoon River College Habitat for Humanity Campus Chapter is hosting a Dodge Ball Tournament Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Canton Campus.

The cost is $5 to play or $20 to play and get a t-shirt (orders for shirts must be received by Nov. 29), and there will be six players to a team.

Fans get in for just $1.

Food will be available for purchase, including walking tacos, baked goods, popcorn, and BBQ pulled pork.

Proceeds will go to help reduce the cost of solar panels for the current Habitat house.

Register to play at http://www.src.edu/habitat. For more information, contact Jim Sheff at jim.sheff@src.edu.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County builds/repairs homes for hard working Fulton County families with an affordable mortgage for the amount of the build/repair.

Habitat families not only buy their homes from Habitat for Humanity, but also help build the house.