The Lewistown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

LEWISTOWN-The Lewistown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is ‘Inside Santa’s Workshop’.

Sign up for the Annual Christmas Parade sponsored by the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce.

Parade entry form must be received by Dec. 5.

Contact Becky or Teresa, 309-547-2501.

The lighted parade is open to all of Fulton County.