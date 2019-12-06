Sheriff Andy Myers released the following:

Nov. 15, Vincent D. Harris, 30, Effingham, was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Attempt Obstructing Justice. Bond set at $3,000.00(10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. He posted bond and was released.

Nov. 17, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy cited Tyler Mehrhoff, 19, Bland, Missouri, for Disobeying Traffic Control Device. He was given a Notice to Appear in Clay County Court.

Nov. 17, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy cited Norman Shultz, 56, Noble, for Driving While Driver’s License Revoked. He was given a Notice to Appear in Clay County Court.

Nov. 18, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Tyler W. Robinson, 35, Noble, on an outstanding Clay County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Driving While Driver’s License Suspended. Bond set at $5,000.00 (10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. He posted bond and was released.

Nov. 19, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spencer Cummins, 58, Clay City, for Attempted Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Bond set at $75,000.00 (10%). He is currently incarcerated in the Clay County Jail.

Nov. 19, Clay County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Seth C. Beccue, 26, Flora, on two outstanding Clay County warrants. The first for Failure to Appear on the original charges of two counts of Unlawful Use of Property. Bond set at $2,500.00 (10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. The second for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond set at $25,000.00 (10%). He posted bond and was released on a later day.

Nov. 21, Justin L. Allen, 30, Mullins, South Carolina, was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While Driver's License Suspended, Unlawful Transportation of Firearm and Obtaining a License or Permit. Bond set at $7,500.00 (10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. He posted bond and was released.

Nov. 21, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident at 7:30 a.m. north of the intersection of Old Rt 50 and Ironwood Road. Apparently Randall Rector, 65, Johnsonville, operating a 2001 truck, pulling a trailer, was travelling east on Old Rt 50, missed his turn, and proceeded to back up and struck a 2012 Toyota Van, operated by Alison Harvey, 35, Rinard. Rector was cited for Improper Backing. No injuries reported.

Nov. 22, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy cited a 15 year old male juvenile from Flora for No Valid Driver’s License. He was given a Notice to Appear in Clay County Court.

Nov. 23, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident at 1:24 p.m. at Gary’s Auto Sales and Hwy 45, north of Louisville. Apparently Jancie M. Kessler, 47, Louisville, operating a 2013 Subaru was travelling north on Hwy 45, slowed to turn and was struck by 2001 Buick operated by Lane Holkenbrink, Louisville. No injuries reported.

Nov. 24, Clay County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Dawayne Knox, 40, Clay City, on an outstanding Clay County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of No Valid Driver's License. Bond set at $3,000.00 (10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. He posted bond and was released.

Nov. 26, Cassandra L. Allison, 37, Flora, was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Obstructing Justice. Bond set in the amount of $3,000.00 (10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. She posted bond and was released.

Nov. 26, the Clay County Sheriff's Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 45 and Kinmundy Road in Louisville. Apparently Belinda Hammond, 46, Kinmundy, operating a 2018 Chevrolet, was stopped at the intersection and was struck by a 2002 Buick operated by Zola Limes, 83, Farina. No injuries reported.

Nov. 28, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident east of the intersection of Highway 50 and Mayflower Road. Apparently a 16 year old juvenile from Olney was travelling west on Highway 50, lost control of the 2003 Honda vehicle, left the roadway on the north side of the road, went back across the centerline striking the guard rail, continued down the embankment, coming to rest. No injuries reported. He was cited for Driving While Driver’s License Suspended and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. He was given a Notice to Appear in Clay County Court.

Nov. 29, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Thomas Simmons, 32, Xenia, for Disorderly Conduct. Simmons posted the required bond and was released.

Dec. 2, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shannon E. Beckemeyer, 40, Dix, on an outstanding Clay County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Deceptive Practice. Bond set at $3,000.00 (10%), plus $75.00 warrant fee. She is currently incarcerated in the Clay County Jail.

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.