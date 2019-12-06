Clemence Leroy Hilmes age 80, of Flora, Illinois, passed away Monday morning, December 2, 2019, at his home.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Flora with Father James Nall officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Frank & Bright Funeral Home with a Rosary service to begin at 8 p.m. Memorial donations are suggested to Clay County 4-H Livestock Committee and will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence visit: www.frankandbright.com.