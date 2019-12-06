Chief Guye Durre releases the following information:

On Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:57 pm Flora Police issued Clay A. Pritchard, 19 of Louisville a citation for Operating Uninsured Vehicle following a traffic stop at the intersection of E. North Ave. and Main St.

On Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:11 pm Flora Police investigated a traffic crash involving Genny L. Saatkamp, 50 of Alma driving a 2014 Jeep, Jordan R. Baird, 28 of Flora driving a 2008 GMC, and Kenneth Bender, 61 of Xenia driving a 1993 Ford in the 100 Blk. of N. Main St. No injuries were reported and no citations were give.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3:18 pm Flora Police issued Vivian K. Pruitt, 52 of Flora a citation for Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol following an incident in the 800 Blk. of Clan St.

On Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:57 pm Flora Police investigated a traffic crash involving Cassandra L. Beard, 32 of Flora driving a 2004 Pontiac and Richard A. Bahrns, 68 of Flora driving a 1997 Ford at the intersection of N. Sycamore St. and East 7th St. No injuries were reported and Beard was issued citations for Disobeying Traffic Control Device and Operating Uninsured Vehicle.

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:13 pm Flora Police arrested Benjamin H. Denton, 34 of Dieterich on an outstanding Clay County Warrant for Contempt of Court – Failure to Pay Maintenance Fees following a traffic stop in the 700 Blk. of East 3rd St. Denton was transported to the Flora Police Department. He posted the necessary bond and was released with a court date.

On Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 9:01 am Flora Police arrested Andrew Billingsley, 33 of Flora on an Outstanding Clay County Warrant for Failure to Appear following a traffic stop in the 600 Blk. of Birchwood. Billingsley was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures. He was unable to the post the necessary bond and was transported the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

All persons are merely accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.