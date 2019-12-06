The Louisville Rotary Club is once again going to be hosting a Harlem Wizards Event this Sunday.

Their goal is to pack the North Clay High School Gym Sunday afternoon! Tickets are available from any Louisville Rotarian, at all three banks in Louisville, at the Louisville City Hall, and Harrison Insurance.

Event goer’s can also order them on-line. There are courtside seating and special package tickets, which can only be ordered on-line. Information on those tickets is available at www.harlemwizards.com.

Student admission is $8 and General Admission is $10.

Tickets will be $2 higher if purchased at the door.